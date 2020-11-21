SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 36,203 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 175.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 86,605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at $22,335,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

