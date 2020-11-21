SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 178,556 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 412.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.45% of Veeco Instruments worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VECO. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.