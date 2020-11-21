Semux (SEM) Trading 48.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Semux has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $279,954.98 and $751,389.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00016066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002022 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002047 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000207 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

