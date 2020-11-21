Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

