Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after buying an additional 797,326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

