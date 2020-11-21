SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 347,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 503,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

SEAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. Research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

