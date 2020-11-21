SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $183.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after acquiring an additional 841,778 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $154,791,000 after acquiring an additional 762,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after acquiring an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,039,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

