(SDXAY)’s (SDXAY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. (SDXAY) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. (SDXAY) has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

