Scotiabank Trims Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$12.50

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
TSE:ALS opened at C$11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.
