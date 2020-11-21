Scotiabank Raises Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

Get Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$19.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -421.62%.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.