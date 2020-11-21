Scotiabank Boosts George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$117.00

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

TSE WN opened at C$97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.49. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.01 and a 1 year high of C$111.65.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

