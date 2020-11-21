Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.76 ($7.96).

FRA SHA opened at €6.07 ($7.14) on Tuesday. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.71 and a 200 day moving average of €6.19.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

