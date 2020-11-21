SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SBFG opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.