Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SGMO opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

