Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €8.60 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.64 ($7.82).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €17.88 ($21.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

