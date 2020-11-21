Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,100 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.55.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.