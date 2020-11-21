San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $3.91 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

