San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Up 8.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shot up 8.1% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.75. 247,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 94,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

