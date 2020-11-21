SalmonSwap (SAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. SalmonSwap has a total market capitalization of $56,867.83 and $1.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SalmonSwap has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One SalmonSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SalmonSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00397219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00027922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.02788484 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll . SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SalmonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SalmonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.