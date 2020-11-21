salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $253.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $129,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,121.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,686 shares of company stock valued at $145,362,735. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

