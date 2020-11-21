salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $3,111,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,087,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,686 shares of company stock worth $145,362,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $258.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.