Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

