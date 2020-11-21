SafeCoin Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $981,092.52 and $90.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

