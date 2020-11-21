Ryder System Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,352 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,004% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

R has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NYSE:R opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

