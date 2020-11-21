Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 7,515 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.80, for a total value of C$780,024.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$609,592.15.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.25, for a total value of C$708,309.04.

On Monday, August 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$745,905.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock opened at C$104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. CSFB boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$101.47 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

