Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $79.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $692,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 441.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 160,678 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth $309,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.