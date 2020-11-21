Roth Capital Boosts Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $21.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. Research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. It operates 24 restaurants in five states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

