Ross Stores Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,809 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 455 put options.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.