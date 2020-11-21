Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

ROST opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after buying an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after buying an additional 1,611,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,073,000 after buying an additional 1,319,665 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

