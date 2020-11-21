Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

