Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.