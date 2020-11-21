Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target upped by Barclays from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,914,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

