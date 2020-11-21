Rosenblatt Securities Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $254.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $254.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.68. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The company has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,126,271 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 263.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

