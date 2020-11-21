Roger R. Argus Sells 4,164 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $503,760.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,711 shares in the company, valued at $448,956.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTEK stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,419,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

