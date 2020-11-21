Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $74,270.79 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day moving average is $222.63.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.