RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Insider Acquires £116,514.50 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,855 shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).
RCP stock opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Friday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,886.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,761.74.
About RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L)
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.