RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) Insider Acquires £116,514.50 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) (LON:RCP) insider James Leigh-Pemberton bought 5,855 shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,990 ($26.00) per share, with a total value of £116,514.50 ($152,226.94).

RCP stock opened at GBX 1,948 ($25.45) on Friday. RIT Capital Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,886.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,761.74.

Get RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) alerts:

About RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.