Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

