Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $733,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.