Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $733,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.95 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.05.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.