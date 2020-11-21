Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

RBBN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.