Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBBN. ValuEngine lowered Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 294.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

