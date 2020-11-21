Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,357,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 316,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 496,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 115,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.