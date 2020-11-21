Reviewing Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) & Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) and Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Escalade and Western Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Escalade currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Escalade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Escalade is more favorable than Western Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Escalade has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Escalade and Western Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalade $180.54 million 1.67 $7.26 million $0.50 42.60 Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Escalade and Western Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalade 9.52% 17.85% 14.11% Western Metals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Escalade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Western Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Escalade beats Western Metals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and trampoline under the Vuly brand. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; and billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, Triumph Sports, and Victory Tailgate brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

