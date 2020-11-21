Reviewing Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 2.83 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.49 $6.47 billion $2.68 21.83

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.).

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 24.57% 10.59% 0.53% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

