Reviewing Sachem Capital (SACH) and Its Peers

Sachem Capital (NYSE: SACH) is one of 283 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sachem Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Sachem Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Sachem Capital pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 63.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sachem Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sachem Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital 50.39% 9.30% 5.79% Sachem Capital Competitors -1.65% -7.45% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sachem Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital $12.68 million $6.20 million 12.63 Sachem Capital Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.60

Sachem Capital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sachem Capital. Sachem Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Sachem Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sachem Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sachem Capital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sachem Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sachem Capital Competitors 4218 13817 12782 421 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Sachem Capital’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sachem Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Sachem Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sachem Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sachem Capital rivals beat Sachem Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

