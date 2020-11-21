Reviewing RumbleON (RMBL) & Its Competitors

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RumbleON to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get RumbleON alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for RumbleON and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON Competitors 460 1500 2170 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.51%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 0.38%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -0.95 RumbleON Competitors $2.06 billion $197.36 million 22.80

RumbleON’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.17% -100.59% -10.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON rivals beat RumbleON on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.