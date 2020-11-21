Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) & Its Competitors

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Protalix BioTherapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors 1615 4778 9396 422 2.53

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07% Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors -10,892.12% -92.65% -41.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million -$18.28 million -3.22 Protalix BioTherapeutics Competitors $623.09 million $107.78 million -6.10

Protalix BioTherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Protalix BioTherapeutics. Protalix BioTherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

