Reviewing Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Inovalon has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longfin has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalon and Longfin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $642.41 million 4.55 $7.78 million $0.41 45.83 Longfin $75.04 million 0.17 -$26.36 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Longfin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inovalon and Longfin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 3 4 0 2.38 Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.73%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than Longfin.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and Longfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 0.87% 9.07% 3.18% Longfin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inovalon beats Longfin on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately 988,000 physicians; 522,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 314 million individuals and 53 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

