ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

