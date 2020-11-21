Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.45. 7,055,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 1,518,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REZI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

