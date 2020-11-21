Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Up 8% on Insider Buying Activity

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shot up 8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.45. 7,055,283 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 1,518,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

